Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are “more steadfast than ever that they did nothing illegal” as their trial in the nationwide college admissions case approaches, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Lori’s lawyers feel they have a very strong chance of having the charges dismissed because prosecutors withheld key evidence that [ringleader] Rick Singer was pressured by the FBI to lie in the course of his conversations with Lori,” the source tells Us. “It was entrapment, misleading a defendant so that Rick could get a favorable sentence for his role. Rick was the mastermind in all of this.”

The 55-year-old actress and the 56-year-old fashion designer were indicted in March 2019 after they were accused of paying bribes to Singer to facilitate their daughters’ acceptances into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not play the sport. The couple, who wed in 1997, share daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to bribery, fraud and money laundering charges against them.

“Lori’s team is asking that the charges be dismissed entirely or for the recorded telephone conversations to be suppressed, meaning, the jury can’t hear it,” the source tells Us. “If the judge doesn’t dismiss or suppress the phone conversations, Lori’s lawyers will grill Rick Singer on the stand. Singer could actually become a witness for the defense even though he has been cooperating with the feds.”

The source adds that Loughlin and Giannulli’s team want the charges dropped, but are ready for a fight if the trial, which is set for October, goes on as planned.

“Prosecutors are compelled to call Singer to the stand, and if they don’t, Lori’s team will,” the insider says. “Expect the FBI agents that also worked the case that Rick mentions will also be subjected to increased scrutiny by Lori’s defense team.”

Singer, who allegedly collected $25 million from parents over the years for his fake charity, pleaded guilty in March 2019 to the federal charges against him. According to CNN, he has yet to be sentenced, but faces up to 65 years in prison.

