Olivia Jade Giannulli Debuts New Puppy After Family Dog Dies

Getting some extra love. Olivia Jade Giannulli revealed she got a new puppy after their family dog, Bianca, died.

The 20-year-old YouTuber recently debuted her new furry friend via her Instagram Stories. Lori Loughlin’s family mourned the loss of her longtime pet, Bianca, in February.

“Rest easy to our angel ❤️ forever & always love you Bianca,” Olivia Jade’s sister, Bella Giannulli, wrote alongside throwback snaps of the golden retriever via Instagram.

The Full House alum’s two daughters have been leaning on each other during the past year after their parents were arrested for their alleged roles in the nationwide college admissions scandal. (Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them after they were accused of facilitating Olivia Jade and Bella’s admissions into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not row.)

While Olivia Jade made a brief return to YouTube and her star-studded social scene earlier this year, she has laid low again after her allegedly fraudulent sports résumé and photos of her on a rowing machine surfaced online.

“After the photos came out, Olivia took a step back and even postponed some online collaborations with friends,” a source told Us Weekly on April 14. “Olivia really was feeling like her life was getting back on track before the quarantine and even a little after that. It brought up all of her old feelings she had right after the scandal broke. Olivia has Bella and her parents to lean on, but this has been a tough setback for Olivia.”

According to a second source, Loughlin, for her part, was “outraged and extremely angry” by the photos of both Olivia Jade and Bella being released.

“The pictures are obviously extremely inflammatory and controversial, meant to intimidate Lori because she has refused to take a plea deal,” the source said. “The photos were never submitted to USC as part of the application process. Lori’s lawyers will be responding to the photos of the girls on the rowing machine in a legal filing.”

The second source added that Olivia Jade was “hysterical” by the situation.

“She has slowly begun to try and rebuild her brand,” the insider said. “The expectation was the photos would be presented as evidence at the trial. And in that context, Olivia Jade would have a coordinated, appropriate response.”

Loughlin and Mossimo’s trial is set to begin on October 5.