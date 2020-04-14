Lori Loughlin was “outraged and extremely angry” over her daughters’ rowing photos being released by prosecutors amid her ongoing college admissions legal battle.

“The pictures are obviously extremely inflammatory and controversial, meant to intimidate Lori because she has refused to take a plea deal,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “The photos were never submitted to USC as part of the application process. Lori’s lawyers will be responding to the photos of the girls on the rowing machine in a legal filing.”

The 55-year-old Full House alum’s youngest daughter, 20-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli, was “hysterical” in the wake of the release of the pics that showed her wearing workout wear on a rowing machine. “She has slowly begun to try and rebuild her brand,” the insider reveals to Us. “The expectation was the photos would be presented as evidence at the trial. And in that context, Olivia Jade would have a coordinated, appropriate response.”

Loughlin “won’t be bullied or intimidated by the federal government and she believes the jury will recognize it as well,” the source adds.

In March 2019, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in connection with the nation’s largest college bribery scandal. The couple, who wed in 1997, were accused of paying $500,000 to secure their daughters Bella Rose Giannulli, 21, and Olivia’s acceptance into the University of Southern California. The siblings were accepted into USC as part of the school’s women’s rowing team even though they didn’t compete in the sport. A separate insider informed Us that USC had cashed the donation check that Loughlin and Giannulli gave to the West Coast-based institution.

Loughlin and the 56-year-old fashion designer pleaded not guilty to bribery, money laundering and fraud charges in April 2019.

Bella and Olivia’s rowing images were released by federal prosecutors on April 8. In the photos obtained by Us, they can be seen using rowing machines while in a gym but both of their faces were blurred.

A source told Us that the photos’ release was a “tough setback” for Olivia, noting that it “brought up all of her old feelings she had right after the scandal broke.” The influencer had plans in store for her YouTube channel, but an insider said she “took a step back and even postponed some online collaborations with friends.”

Loughlin and Mossimo are expected to stand trial on Monday, October 5.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger