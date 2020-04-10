Pictures worth a thousand words? The photographs that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli allegedly took of their daughters on a rowing machine, as a part of a scam to get them into college, have been revealed.

In photographs obtained by Us Weekly and filed by federal prosecutors on Wednesday, April 8, in response to the defendants’ motion to dismiss the indictment, sisters Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21, can be seen on rowing machines in a gym. The faces of Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli’s daughters have been blurred, but the prosecutors have identified them both.

According to the documents, the image of Olivia was attached to an email on September 7, 2016, from the clothing designer, 56, to Rick Singer in order to help sell the story that his daughter was on a crew team, which she was not.

Bella’s rowing photo was sent via email to Singer on July 28, 2017, which the former Fuller House actress was copied on.

The photos were shared following the couple’s motion to dismiss the case against them in the ongoing college admissions trial last month. The couple have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they have never participated in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli and other parents involved in the court case urged the judge to dismiss the charges against them in documents obtained by Us Weekly on March 25.

“The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding,” defense attorneys for the pair and other parents said in documents. “That misconduct cannot be ignored.”

At the time, the attorneys claimed that investigators bullied an informant into lying and then concealed evidence that would’ve exonerated the parents who have been charged in the scandal.

The When Calls the Heart actress and her husband, as well as six other parents, are scheduled to go on trial beginning October 5. Another group of six parents are due in court in January 2021.

The couple, who wed in November 1997, have pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, money laundering and fraud.