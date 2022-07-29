Candace Cameron Bure Shares Cryptic Quote After Daughter Calls Out JoJo Siwa

Read between the lines. Following JoJo Siwa‘s retelling of their run-in, Candace Cameron Bure offered a glimpse at her state of mind.

“The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth,” the former View cohost, 46, shared via Instagram Story on Friday, July 29.

The cryptic social media post comes after the Dance Moms alum, 19, claimed Bure “didn’t share all the details” about their past interaction. “We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video],” Siwa said in a video obtained by Page Six on Thursday, July 28.

According to the Nebraska native, Bure was rude to her at a Fuller House red carpet when the singer was 11 years old. “It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” Siwa shared. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

For the dancer, the encounter made her “really, really upset” and has “stuck with” her through the years. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me,” she explained.

Earlier this week, Siwa made headlines when she referred to the Full House alum as the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met. After the TikTok clip went viral, Bure seemingly responded to Siwa with a Bible quote, which read, “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock.”

The California native later shared another passage from the scripture that spoke to her amid the controversy. “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility,” she posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Consider others more important than yourselves.”

Alongside the quote, Bure added, “A lesson I’m continuing to learn.”

The Hallmark star also addressed Siwa’s comments publicly when she confirmed that the duo talked things out on the phone. “She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” Bure explained via her Instagram on Tuesday, July 26. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.’”

The Boy Meets World alum admitted that she said “Not right now” when the YouTuber asked her for a photo at the event. “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,” Bure recalled telling Siwa during their call. “JoJo, I’m so sorry. … No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”

Natasha Bure, however, had a different response to Siwa’s statements about her mother. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,” the actress, 23, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday in a since-deleted post that seemingly shaded the perfomer. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

Natasha pointed out that “there are bigger issues in this world than this,” before telling the Nickelodeon star to “grow up.”

