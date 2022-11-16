Standing by his spouse. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is backing Hilarie Burton Morgan after she called out Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about same-sex marriage.

“How’d I miss this twit?! Who the f—k is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X,” the Walking Dead star, 56, tweeted on Tuesday, November 15.

Dean Morgan went on to quote the One Tree Hill alum’s post: “‘Make your money honey.’ Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing.”

Burton Morgan, 40, initially called Cameron Bure, 46, a “bigot” for the Full House alum’s remarks about Great American Family opting not to feature same-sex couples in its holiday programming.

“I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank,” she wrote.

In another post, Burton Morgan tweeted: “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s—t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend’. That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

After one social media user responded, “Let’s focus on a traditional career mama. one with roles and checks from this decade ❤️,” Burton Morgan quipped: “You think all that Botox is ‘traditional ‘?? 🤔”

The unexpected social media feud stemmed from Cameron Bure’s WSJ. Magazine profile.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” she said. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Abbott, former CEO of Hallmark and current head of Great American Family, echoed her comments about why the network hasn’t had LGBTQ+ love stories: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

While JoJo Siwa, who got subtle support from Cameron Bure’s onscreen sister Jodie Sweetin, has also slammed the Christinas Detour star’s remarks, daughter Natasha Bure has come to her defense.

“I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all,” the 24-year-old wrote via Instagram. “The media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity and I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him. No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail. Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media…followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly. It is so incredibly sad to watch. I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal. The Lord shines through you time and time again. The battle is HIS. ❤️.”