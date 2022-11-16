Natasha Bure came to mom Candace Cameron Bure’s defense after the actress was slammed for her recent comments about “traditional marriage.”

“My favorite people in the entire world ❤️,” the Farmer and the Belle star, 24, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, alongside a photo of Cameron Bure, 46, dad Valeri Bure, 48, and brothers Lev, 22, and Maks, 20. “The Lord blessed me with the best parents I could’ve ever asked for…Raising us up in the word of God and bringing glory to HIS name. I don’t know where I’d be without both of them.”

Natasha continued: “I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all. … I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost [sic] grace. … You stand firm in faith and never let others dim your light for Him. No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail.”

The singer — who most recently stood up for her mom when the Full House alum got into a social media feud with JoJo Siwa in July — added in her message that “society has gotten completely out of hand,” calling out “cancel culture,” which “is so incredibly sad to watch.”

“I am lucky to get to view you from a lense [sic] closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal,” Natasha concluded the caption about her mom. “The Lord shines through you time and time again. The battle is HIS. ❤️.”

The California native’s comments come on the heels of the No One Would Tell actress’ explanation of why she left the Hallmark Channel — where she made dozens of Christmas movies and starred in her own series — to go to Great American Media.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the Fuller House alum said in the interview, which was published on Monday, November 14. Cameron Bure’s remarks were immediately met with backlash from stars, including 19-year-old Siwa and Hilarie Burton.

The One Tree Hill alum, 40, was one of the first celebrities to call out the Boy Meets World alum’s comments, calling her a “bigot” in a scathing tweet. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” Burton tweeted on Monday. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Siwa — who called Cameron Bure “the rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a viral TikTok over the summer — also shared her thoughts via Instagram on Tuesday.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” the Dancing With the Stars season 30 runner-up, who came out as gay in 2021, wrote. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”