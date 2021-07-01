Picture-perfect family! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton love documenting their lives with son Augustus and daughter George via social media.

The Supernatural alum met the One Tree Hill alum in 2009, thanks to his former costar Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles. The couple sent Morgan and Burton on a blind date, and their “relationship moved very quickly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The pair welcomed their eldest child the following year. Augustus became a big brother in February 2018 when the actress gave birth to George.

“Hey y’all … baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer,” the actor tweeted at the time. “But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal.”

In October 2019, the Walking Dead costars tied the knot. Norman Reedus and Jensen officiated the at-home nuptials.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life,” the bride wrote via Instagram at the time. “There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community.”

The Virginia native called the ceremony “private and magical and everything” she dreamed of, concluding, “So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan.”

Burton exclusively told Us later that same month that Augustus and George were “100 percent” involved in their parents’ wedding. The little ones were also a big part of the reason the Rural Diaries author and Morgan decided not to honeymoon.

“We had a honeymoon before,” the “Drama Queens” podcast cohost told Us at the time. “He had to do The Walking Dead premiere, so I came out and we had two whole days for ourselves. When you’re parents, it’s different. Even if we went away somewhere, we’d just lament the whole time that we wanted our kids there.”

Keep scrolling to see her and the Good Wife alum’s cutest photos with their children, from Halloween costumes to birthday celebrations.