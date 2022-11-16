Oh, Mylanta! Jodie Sweetin seemingly shaded former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure for joining a network that focuses on “traditional marriage” — and supported pal JoJo Siwa in the process.

After Siwa, 19, uploaded a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, Sweetin, 40, took to the comment section to back the Nickelodeon star.

“You know I love you,” the My Perfect Romance star wrote alongside two red heart emojis.

In her social media upload, Siwa criticized Bure, 46, for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community, captioning her post, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press.”

Bure faced backlash on Monday, November 14, when she opened up about leaving Hallmark Channel after more than a decade to head to Great American Family — and revealed that her new network would be focusing on “traditional marriage.”

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told WSJ. Magazine at the time. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

The Christmas Town actress added that Hallmark is now “a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.” Bill Abbott, who is now the president and CEO of Great American Media, left Hallmark Media in 2020 following the controversy over the removal of an ad featuring a same-sex couple.

While Hallmark has since made efforts to diversify its content — its first original holiday movie featuring a same-sex couple debuts next month — Bure implied that GAF would not be following suit anytime soon.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told WSJ. Abbott, for his part, added: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Following her support for Siwa on Tuesday, Sweetin took to her own social media to share various clips in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Do you remember when Jesus said that’s easier for a camel to go through an eye of a needle than it is for a gay man to enter the kingdom of God? Oh, that’s cause he didn’t say that,” one TikTok video said. “In fact, Jesus said it’s easier for a camel to go through an eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God. That’s because Jesus never condemned being gay but he did condemn being greedy.”

In a second and third post, the Singled Out star posted in support of the Respect for Marriage Act, which will “ensure all legally married same-sex and interracial couples’ marriages are protected.”

“Just a reminder from @glaad of some important legislations coming up in the Senate,” the Hollywood Darlings alum wrote alongside a link to GLAAD’s website via her Instagram Story. “Call your senator right now and urge them to vote YES for the Respect for Marriage Act,” she captioned another clip from the organization.

Sweetin and Bure have a long on and off screen history together, starting when they starred on Full House from 1987 to 1995 as sisters Stephanie and DJ Tanner, respectively. They then reunited for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020. The pair have also been close friends for decades, with the UnSweetined author in attendance for the Christmas Under Wraps star’s 1996 wedding to Valeri Bure. Candace was also a guest when Sweetin married husband Mescal Wasilewski in July.