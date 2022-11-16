Firing back. Candace Cameron responded after Hilarie Burton Morgan called her a “bigot” over her comments about “traditional marriage.”

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” the former View cohost, 46, began in a lengthy statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, November 16. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

She continued: “I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

Cameron Bure didn’t address Burton Morgan, 40, by name, but she called out “those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online” and “those who have tried to assassinate my character.” She added: “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

The California native also further explained her move to Great American Family, implying that her comments were taken out of context in the original interview.

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming,” she wrote. “I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”

She concluded by detailing her relationship with God and explaining why she loves Christmas. “[God] will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God’s love and God’s compassion is front and center,” she wrote. “All of that comes from the LOVE that God himself showered upon humanity when he gave the gift of joy and forgiveness on the first Christmas morning 2000 years ago. It is why I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace with millions of people around the world. And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you’ll join me in sharing God’s hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish.”

The drama began on Monday, November 14, when the Fuller House alum detailed her move to Great American Family in an interview with The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ. Magazine. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told the outlet. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure announced her exit from Hallmark in April after 13 years with the network. Her new home, Great American Media, was cofounded by Bill Abbott in 2021 and encompasses the channels Great American Family and Great American Living. Abbott, 60, was previously the CEO of Hallmark Media, but he left the company in 2020 following a controversy about the removal of an ad featuring a same-sex couple.

In her interview with WSJ, the Some Kind of Wonderful actress said that Hallmark “basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.” She also implied that Great American Family would not be making the same pushes for diversity in content that Hallmark has been making in recent months, saying: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Abbott, for his part, added: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

After the article appeared online, Burton Morgan slammed Abbott and Cameron Bure via social media. “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted on Monday. “I called this s–t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

In a second tweet, she specifically called out the Full House veteran, writing: “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

After Burton Morgan’s social media posts made headlines, JoJo Siwa chimed in with her own take on the situation. Cameron Bure and the Masked Singer alum, 19, previously exchanged words after Siwa identified the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star as the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” the former Dance Moms star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, alongside a screenshot of an article about Cameron Bure’s remarks. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”