Almost time! The holiday season is fast approaching — and so is Candace Cameron Bure‘s first Christmas movie since she joined the Great American Family network.

The Full House alum, 46, announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the new project, A Christmas … Present, will premiere in November as part of Great American Family’s “Great American Christmas” lineup.

“A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what’s right in front of our eyes,” the former Hallmark Channel star said in a statement announcing the movie. “The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it’s through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what’s most important.”

In the upcoming film, the California native is set to play Maggie Larson, an “overly scheduled” real estate agent and mom who decides to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. While staying with her sibling, however, the busy and stressed Maggie has to relearn “the reason for the season.”

A Christmas … Present will be part of Great American Family’s holiday franchise, “Great American Christmas,” which returns on Saturday, October 21. The network will premiere new holiday movies every Saturday and Sunday and show Christmas movies all day and night through the end of 2022.

Earlier this year, Cameron Bure shocked fans when she left her longtime home at Hallmark and signed a deal with Great American Media. According to an April press release, the Fuller House veteran is set to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows across Great American Family and Great American Living, and will take on a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.”

The new movie, which will be produced by Cameron Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment, is the actress’ first project with the network since inking the deal.

“Candy Rock Entertainment’s mission is to bring to life compelling stories that the entire family can enjoy while feeling a sense of togetherness and connection,” the Dancing With the Stars alum added in her statement on Tuesday. “I’m so proud of the first of these projects because they are exactly that.”

Prior to her Great American Media move, Cameron Bure had worked with the Hallmark Channel for more than a decade. In addition to starring in a slew of Christmas movies for the network, the former View cohost headlined the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise.

When she made the switch in April, Cameron Bure joined fellow Hallmark alums Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley and Danica McKellar, who also signed on to work with Great American Media. The new network was launched last year after Bill Abbott, the former president and CEO of Hallmark’s parent company, acquired the channel, originally called Great American Country. Abbott, 60, left Hallmark Media in January 2020 after the company apologized for pulling an ad featuring a same-sex couple.

