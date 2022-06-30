Christmas is coming! The countdown to the holidays has begun and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at GAC Family’s A Merry Christmas Wish, coming later this year.

“I play Dylan. I think people are going to love Dylan mostly because he loves Christmas,” Cameron Mathison says in Us’ exclusive behind-the-scenes look of A Merry Christmas Wish.

The 52-year-old actor gushes about his costar, Jill Wagner, in the clip, revealing why fans will enjoy her role as Janie. “Because you make her so authentic and likable and sweet and sensitive and also at the same time, conflicted,” Mathison says.

In the movie, marking executive Janie returns home from New York City to a small town called Woodland Falls following her great uncle’s death. Despite being a big city girl now, Janie follows through with her uncle’s wishes to host the annual Winter Wonderland festival at her family’s farm with the help of farmhand Dylan, who is obsessed with Christmas.

The actors tease the extremely festive set in the preview video, including a giant Christmas tree in a barn, big banners promoting the festival, pop-up shops and farm animals grazing throughout the property.

“We’re in Ontario, [Canada]. We’re out in the middle of [nowhere]. It has been so beautiful,” Wagner, 43, says while on break from filming. “I am a country girl, I live on a farm, so anytime I get to be in a big barn like this, it’s heaven.”

Mathison, for his part, took a break from feeding the animals and holding a baby goat to share his favorite part of being back on a GAC Family set. “For me, what’s most special is spreading love and spreading positivity,” he tells viewers in the teaser.

GAC Media, which is made up of GAC Family and GAC Living, was launched by former Hallmark Channel boss Bill Abbott in 2021.

The network kicked off its Great American Christmas programming that fall, which included A Kindhearted Christmas starring Mathison and Jennie Garth and A Christmas Miracle for Daisy featuring Wagner and Nick Bateman.

In May, GAC Media announced production had begun on A Merry Christmas Wish, which was previously called The Christmas Farm, ahead of the second annual Great American Christmas.

Wagner and Mathison teased the joyful movie and what it was like working together via social media.

“Christmas wonderland up here in Canada ❄️☃️,” the former Home and Family cohost captioned a selfie with his costar on May 11. “This is such a sweet movie!☺️ You’re gonna love it🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄.”

Three days later, the General Hospital star shared a snow-filled snap of himself on location. “Look for the magic in every moment.❄️ It’s been easy to do while shooting this movie, working with incredible people … in beautiful northern Ontario,” Mathison wrote via Instagram. “But when we’re faced with challenging days, it’s our mindset that can keep us happy and positive in the face of adversity.”

The Mystery 101 actress, for her part, reflected on the filming process before heading back to the states.

“Last day on set is always bittersweet for me. I have missed my family but this has been such a good experience and I will miss these people,” Wagner said in an Instagram video on May 21. “Love to the cast and crew and especially to my adorable costar @cameronmathison, you are so sweet, funny and talented.”

She added: “Here’s to many more 😉. Thank you @gactv and @billabbotthc for putting me in such a fun world!!!” Mathison was quick to comment, writing, “Pretty damn grateful to have worked with you Jill. I knew you were awesome, but I had no idea how awesome. Here’s to many many more❤️.”

In June, GAC Family revealed that Christmas is coming early thanks to its first-annual Great American Christmas in July event. From Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4, the channel will be 24/7 holiday fun.

In addition to replaying all 12 of his Great American Christmas hits from last season, actress Jen Lilly is giving fans a preview of the all-new lineup scheduled to begin in October 2022 and run through the end of the year — including a bigger glimpse at A Merry Christmas Wish.

