Another one! Jill Wagner gave birth to baby No. 2 on August 19, less than two years after welcoming daughter Army.

Wagner, 42, shared the news in a Monday, August 30, Instagram letter to husband David Lemanowicz, writing, “On August 19, 2021, you held my hand as we welcomed our sweet little Daisy Roberta Lemanowicz into this world. Neither one of us knowing the madness the hours following would hold. One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you always made me feel safe. I guess I never truly knew how very important that was until now.”

She went on to write that Lemanowicz, 45, was her “rock” during post-labor complications, adding, “You made me feel safe, although my situation was not. I watched you care for our newest daughter during that time (while I could not ) and I know she also felt safe in daddy‘s arms. To endure all of this was hard I know, but what came next was unimaginable for us both. Our little flower was having complications too. My heart fell into a million pieces as we tried to process what was happening. And just like that, you moved into action to make sure both of your girls were taken care of. It’s been the toughest 11 days of my life, but it was your strength that pulled us all three out of it. As we bring home our beautiful healthy baby girl today, I am reminded of how precious life truly is and the importance of having a strong devoted partner.”

The former Wipeout host announced in April that she and Lemanowicz had another little one on the way. “I couldn’t be more happy to announce to you all that I’m going to have another baby! (Yes , I know I just had one),” the Hallmark Channel star captioned a baby bump photo via Instagram. “God has blessed David and I with another bundle of joy and we are overwhelmed with love.”

The retired professional hockey player first became a father in his previous marriage, sharing 11-year-old daughter Lija with his ex-wife, Gina. His and Wagner’s first child, Army, was born in April 2020.

“Here is my heart,” the new mom captioned her baby girl’s Instagram reveal at the time. “My life is finally complete.”

The actress didn’t take any maternity shoot photos while pregnant with Army in 2020 — so she was intentional about documenting her second pregnancy better the following year.

“Ladies, I didn’t do a maternity shoot with Army Gray and I regret it now,” the North Carolina native captioned a black-and-white Instagram slideshow in June. “As a woman, when you can see what your body can do during a pregnancy, it should be celebrated and captured as a beautiful strength in a fleeting moment of time. I am proud of this body and The miracle it gives a home to.”

The Canada native joined his wife in a few of the photos. Later that same month, Wagner praised his parenting skills for Father’s Day.

“My husband gives me unconditional love and makes me and our family feel safe and secure,” the North Carolina State University grad gushed via Instagram at the time. “He works so hard to keep our farm in order and he gives his girls ( Lija and Army) the best of him. When I first saw @urban_cimo with his daughter Lija I think a part of me fell in love and knew that was the kind of man I wanted to be the father of my children one day. …. Little did I know it would be him.”

Wagner wed the former athlete in April 2017, one year after their engagement.