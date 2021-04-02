Back at it! Jill Wagner is pregnant with her second child one year after giving birth to her daughter, Army, Us Weekly confirms.

“I couldn’t be more happy to announce to you all that I’m going to have another baby ! (Yes , I know I just had one),” the Hallmark Channel star, 42, captioned her Friday, April 2, Instagram reveal. “God has blessed David and I with another bundle of joy and we are overwhelmed with love.”

Wagner, who is due in August, married David Lemanowicz in April 2017, one year after their engagement. At the time, the North Carolina native became a stepmom to the hockey player’s daughter, Lija, 11, whom the athlete, 45, welcomed with his ex-wife, Gina.

In November 2019, the actress announced that she was pregnant with their first child together. “I am so happy to officially and finally tell the world that David @urban_cimo and I are expecting !!” she captioned her Instagram reveal. “This wasn’t an easy road and through a lot of prayer this little one found the way to us. I have never been a super maternal woman, but I feel changes happening already just in this short amount of time. To all the mothers out there, I am honored to be a part of your team.”

The former Wipeout host shared the little one’s sex two months later with pink Krispy Kreme doughnuts. “Thank you to my wonderful friends who planned our reveal party in Tenn[essee] and our baby shower in Los Angeles!” she captioned an Instagram slideshow in January 2020. “Also, thank you to all of our friends and family who could surrounded us with love! This time in my life is so precious to me and I couldn’t have more gratitude for all the blessings I have been given.”

Wagner went on to celebrate another baby shower at her “second home” in Vancouver, Canada.

The Teen Wolf alum gave birth to daughter Army in April 2020. “Here is my heart,” the new mom captioned her baby girl’s debut at the time. “My life is finally complete.”

The little one celebrated her 1st birthday early in March. “A couple of days ago we threw Army an early birthday with some of her family as I knew we would be in quarantine for her actual bday,” Wagner captioned party pics last month. “Thank you to my family who came in from North Carolina to have a little cake and celebrate my little bubble.”

In the social media upload, Army ate a rainbow cake with her fingers and touched her balloons. She also posed for photos with family members while wearing only a diaper and cake frosting.