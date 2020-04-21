She’s here! Jill Wagner has given birth to her and husband David Lemanowicz’s first child, a baby girl.

“Here is my heart. My life is finally complete,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, April 20. People reports that Army Gray Lemanowicz was born on Friday, April 17.

“I am so happy to officially and finally tell the world that David @urban_cimo and I are expecting !!!” the Hallmark Channel star, 41, captioned her November 2019 Instagram reveal. “This wasn’t an easy road and through a lot of prayer this little one found the way to us. I have never been a super maternal woman but I feel changes happening already just in this short amount of time. To all the mothers out there, I am honored to be a part of your team.”

Two months later, the couple announced the sex of their baby with the help of pink Krispy Kreme donuts. “Thank you to my wonderful friends who planned our reveal party in Tenn[essee] and our baby shower in Los Angeles!” the actress wrote on social media at the time. “Also, thank you to all of our friends and family who could surrounded us with love! This time in my life is so precious to me and I couldn’t have more gratitude for all the blessings I have been given.”

The North Carolina native celebrated another baby shower later that same month, this time in her “second home” in Vancouver, Canada.

Wagner married the hockey player, 43, in April 2017 at the Rose Hill Plantation in Nashville, North Carolina. (The athlete is already dad of daughter Lija, 9, from a previous relationship.)

The former Wipeout cohost gushed about Lemanowicz on their second wedding anniversary, writing on Instagram: “Today and every day I thank GOD for this man. @urban_cimo you are my favorite. #happyanniversary.”

The Teen Wolf alum started acting in 2003 as a Punk’d cast member and is now best known for her Hallmark movies, including Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Christmas Cookies, Autumn Dreams and A Harvest Wedding, as well as the channel’s Mystery 101 movie series.

