GAC Family Announces '12 Movies of Christmas' Lineup

Another group of holiday movies to add to your calendar!

GAC Family, previously Great American Country, has shifted its theme and is ready to take on the holiday season. On Monday, October 18, the network announced their official 12 Movies of Christmas lineup, featuring many big celebrities.

The lineup includes 12 new movies, including My Angel’s Christmas List, starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes. In the film, a workaholic ER doctor (Lowndes) struggles to find balance with her job and her relationship — so much so that it leads to a split. Luckily, she connects with a barista right before the holidays.

Maggie Lawson and Christopher Russell will star in A Lot Like Christmas, while Cindy Busby and Sam Page appear in Joy For Christmas.

Kicking off on October 30, 12 Movies of Christmas will feature an original Christmas movie each Saturday night as part of GAC Family’s franchise’s “Great American Christmas.”

At the end of December, the network will launch season 2 of When Hope Calls, with Lori Loughlin set to reprise the role of her character, Abigail Stanton. The two-part premiere titled “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas” debuts on Saturday, December 18.

The Fuller House alum, 57, last played Abigail on season 6 of the When Calls the Heart when it aired on Hallmark Channel. The network cut ties with her in March 2019 after her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement to Us Weekly after news of the scandal broke. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

A source told Us following the news that the actress “can’t wait to get back to work” following the scandal. “She has been waiting a long time to get back on set,” the insider said in September. “Lori is looking forward to the future and is ready to get back to filming When Hope Calls.”

Scroll down for the full lineup: