Cameron Mathison Describes Tricky Conversations With Kids About Sex

The birds and the bees! Cameron Mathison detailed his candid conversations with his and Vanessa Arevalo‘s two children about sex.

“It’s tricky,” the All My Children alum, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively of Lucas, 17, and Leila, 13, on Wednesday, June 17. “I try to always be honest. I try to give a little bit of truth. When my kids were younger, my daughter asked [and] my son didn’t. … I would include things like, ‘Babies come from the hospital.’ I keep it truthful. I just don’t give the whole truth.”

When Leila was “a little bit older” and the conversation came up again, the actor talked to her about “seen in an egg.” He explained to Us, “I have more truth to the picture.”

The Canada native’s kids seemed like they were “ready” for the whole truth when they “were interested and open to learning about it” between 6 to 8 years old.

“We did our recon on this to make sure [we] weren’t looking at caus[ing] more therapy,” Mathison joked with Us.

The Home and Family cohost welcomed Lucas and Leila in 2003 and 2006, respectively, and is looking forward to celebrating Father’s Day with them on Sunday, June 21 — especially since he wasn’t sure he would celebrate the holiday again while battling kidney cancer.

The former soap star, who beat renal cell carcinoma in 2019, told Us that the experience made him a “better dad,” explaining, “If I didn’t allow this journey that I’ve been on to make me more mindful, more present, to enjoy the moment more, to get more out of every moment I can with my kids, that I missed a big opportunity.”

The former Game of Homes host plans to golf with his little ones for Father’s Day and let them play whatever music they want to. “Seeing them happy is the ultimate,” he gushed.

Mathison, who is working with Hallmark has curated a custom gift guide for Father’s Day to help spoil deserving dads on Sunday, featuring products that are “great for workouts” and “great for camping.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi