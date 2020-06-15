Doting on dad! Father’s Day is fast approaching on June 21, so don’t miss the opportunity to spoil a first-time father with the best buys.

It’s easy to keep a busy new dad from going hungry with a salami bouquet from Hickory Farms or a fruity fit for a No. 1 Dad. The festively wrapped meat includes three different types of salami, while the sweet concoction comes with chocolate-dipped strawberries decorated like baseballs for an “All Star” father, along with pineapple letters and skewered fruits.

Make a more practical purchase with a portable charger from iON, which can keep an on-the-go dad juiced all day with up to three charges — no wires necessary. Or, pick up a 12-pack of Verve’s Nitro Flash Brew Coffee to combat sleepless nights with caffeination. The drink, which is brewed hot and flash-chilled, can be ordered in Original or Vancouver flavors, in addition to a variety pack.

For the more hands-on dads in your life, try Drinkworks’ Home Bar by Keurig or BlendJet One’s portable blender for cocktails and smoothies, respectively.

Don’t forget about the perfect presents that can help fathers bond with their babies. Buttercloth’s professional shirts for working dads are made of long-fiber cotton that’s soft, stretchy and perfect for both dad and baby. As for I Love You More Than… written by Taye Diggs and illustrated by Shane W. Evans, the Macmillan book is a powerful bedtime choice.

“This was inspired by the time that I wish I had with my son,” the Private Practice alum, 49, said of his third bestselling picture book during a 2018 Today appearance. “It’s a bunch of the things that I love to do with him and I wrote it when I was away from him.”

Think big and buy something for the whole family instead with matching pajama sets from Hanna Andersson. The loungewear, which comes in patriotic stripes, stars and movie characters, can be mixed and matched.

