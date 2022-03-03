Hey, batter, batter! Summer Catch perfectly embodied what it means to enjoy one’s final days as a college student, while transitioning into adulthood.

The 2001 rom-com follows college baseball players, including pitcher Ryan Dunne (Freddie Prinze Jr.), as they try to impress MLB scouts with their talents while playing in a summer league in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

In the film, Ryan feels an intense amount of pressure to prove himself, but he doesn’t let the stress of a looming career in the big leagues derail his summer romance with Tenley Parrish (Jessica Biel).

Unlike Ryan, Tenley comes from money. While their parents don’t approve of the romance for a variety of reasons, Ryan and Tenley do their best to make their relationship more than just a vacation fling.

“She sort of goes after him, which is a little bit backwards,” Biel said during an on-set interview in 2000 of her character in the film.

The 7th Heaven alum added that it was “really great” to work with Prinze Jr. “Freddie is really fun and really professional to work with. Really supportive for all of the actors,” she explained. “We always have a really great time.”

Throughout the movie, fans are introduced to Ryan’s teammates, many of which are played by actors who’ve gone on to have massive careers in Hollywood. Wilmer Valderrama, for example, made his film debut as young ball player Mickey Dominguez.

Matthew Lillard, for his part, had been in the business for a little while longer and had worked with Prinze Jr. already when he booked the role of Billy Brubaker. The actors previously starred in She’s All That together, which hit theaters in 1999.

The twosome would later play crime-solving partners, Shaggy (Lillard) and Fred (Prinze Jr.), in two Scooby-Doo films. More than a decade later, Lillard weighed in on the likelihood that he’d reunite with Prinze Jr. for another film.

“No, we’re good! He and I are good. But … [reuniting isn’t the right decision], not right this second [for either of us],” the Good Girls alum told Hollywood.com in June 2014. “It’s funny … it’s that thing we’re you’re like, ‘I love the kid.’ But I don’t think he needs me in any movie he ever does again, and I don’t think he wants me in that movie he ever does again.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Summer Catch has been doing since 2001: