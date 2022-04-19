No hard feelings? Hallmark responded to Candace Cameron Bure’s new deal with GAC Media after working on more than 20 films together.

“Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace,” a spokesperson for Hallmark’s parent company told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, April 19. “We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

GAC Media announced on Tuesday that the Full House alum, 46, would be joining its roster after inking a deal to develop, produce and star in movies and television across the network’s two channels. The plan will reunite Cameron Bure with former Hallmark Channel boss Bill Abbott, who launched GAC Family and GAC Living in September 2021.

According to TVLine, Cameron Bure’s GAC deal is exclusive to rom-coms and holiday movies, leaving the door open to possibly make more Aurora Teagarden Mysteries for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel. However, a spokesperson for Crown Media told Us on Tuesday that the network “will air existing [Aurora Teagarden] movies [but have] no plans for new ones.”

The Fuller House alum has made 18 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries films for the network, including February’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder.

The mystery franchise debuted on Hallmark in 2015 with Cameron Bure starring as librarian and amateur sleuth Aurora Teagarden. She has worked as an executive producer on all the TV movies, including the most-recent film, which also starred her daughter, Natasha Bure, as the younger version of Aurora.

Ahead of Haunted by Murder’s release, Cameron Bure gushed over working with her 23-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure. (The couple also share sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.)

“I loved it. I loved every minute of it,” she exclusively told Us in February. “I felt like the biggest stage mom. I was so proud.”

The former child star also showed pride for her work with Hallmark exclusively telling Us in November 2021 what it was like making her 10th holiday movie for the network.

“I make them because I love them. And I know that the viewers that watch them really love them, and they mean something to them,” Cameron Bure said ahead of The Christmas Contest’s release. “I always try to make it the best that I can, but I let the pressure [of being the Christmas queen] go last year.”

While the future of the Aurora Teagarden franchise is still up in the air, Cameron Bure expressed excitement to be teaming up with GAC Media — which many of her former Hallmark costars have already moved to — and to create “heartwarming family and faith-filled” shows and movies.

“GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to a GAC Media press release, the California native will be taking on a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.”

Cameron Bure will work on “original content for GAC’s channels” and “create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise” under the umbrella of her production company, Candy Rock Entertainment.

