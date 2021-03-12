Even the Queen of Christmas gets stressed around the holidays. Candace Cameron Bure made a candid confession about the pressure she feels to deliver high ratings for the Hallmark Channel during their annual Countdown to Christmas event.

“I worry all the time about my movies. I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I’ve created an anxiety for myself,” the 44-year-old Full House alum said on “The Call to Mastery” podcast earlier this month, referring to the movie If I Only Had Christmas. “Because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know one day, you’re going to slide off that pedestal.”

Bure’s first Countdown to Christmas movie was 2008’s Moonlight & Mistletoe, which she appeared in alongside Tom Arnold. After starring in 2013’s Let It Snow, Bure has been featured in at least one holiday film on the network every year.

“And so every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I’m like, ‘Is this going to be the year? Is this it?’” the actress admitted. “And I had to have a come-to-Jesus moment with myself in 2020 because I thought, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Meaning, why are you making the movies? I had to bring it back to my why — my why that I set 12 years ago, coming back to the industry.”

Bure previously gushed about her 2020 effort, calling If I Only Had Christmas her favorite film because it was inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

“This one’s different because yes, it’s a romantic comedy, it’s all about Christmas and it’s all about finding love,” she said on the Today show in October 2020. “But, if you like The Wizard of Oz, there are so many nuggets to the movie and Easter eggs in there, within the character names, with the themes of having a heart, having courage, having a brain, even the Wicked Witch of the West.”

As a Hallmark Channel staple, Bure also plays the title character in the Aurora Teagarden movies based on the novels of the same name. She’s filmed 15 to date, including Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con A Con, which is set to air later this year.

Last month, Bure fired back at assumptions that it was easier to film made-for-TV movies than other acting projects.

“I get that all the time. ‘How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?’” she said during an appearance on “The Paula Faris Podcast” in February. “Like, ‘Can I be in a Hallmark movie?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you a professional actor?’ ‘No.’ ‘Then no, you cannot.’ You can be a background person, they’re called extras. If you don’t have a speaking part, that’s easy. I can make that happen. If you have a speaking part, then we’re gonna have to make sure you can do the job.”