Welcome to the Teen Mom OG family. Taylor Selfridge’s relationship with Cory Wharton will be documented on the next season, Taylor told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, revealing the ins and outs of their relationship.

Taylor, 24, met Cory, 28, during the first season of Ex on the Beach. The two dated briefly after the show wrapped before splitting. In February 2019, they confirmed on social media they are back together.

“Things with Cory are going really great right now,” the Are You the One? season 5 star told Us. “I don’t know what the future holds for us as far as taking our relationship further, but we are in a good place and we’re very happy.”

Taylor also gets along with Cheyenne Floyd, the mother of Cory’s daughter, Ryder. “We both understand that there has to be mutual respect for each other and her and I are cordial,” Taylor told told Us of the Challenge vet. (Cheyenne had a brief fling with Cory after Taylor and Cory split the first time.)