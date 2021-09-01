Putting their parenting to the test! Exes Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton have been maintaining an amicable relationship while raising daughter Ryder.

The Los Angeles native gave birth to her baby girl in April 2017, but her fellow Challenge alum wasn’t immediately told he was the father as they only spent one night together.

“Once I found out I had a kid, my whole life changed. It’s a feeling inside of yourself that there’s a bigger purpose,” the Michigan native exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2017. “Now I’m doing everything for my daughter, instead of for myself. I had to put somebody before myself for the first time. I feel like I’ve got my power pack, like I’m untouchable with my kid. I have her and that’s all the love I need in the world. It gave me a sense of purpose. I never thought I could love anybody more than myself and I do!”

The Real World alum went on to call Ryder a “blessing,” gushing that he needed her “more” than she needed him.

“She has an amazing family in Cheyenne’s family, and I’m just glad that now we can give her two families and give her all the love that we can,” the personal trainer said at the time. “Becoming a dad just means it’s time to grow up a little bit. You have a child in the world, you have to provide for someone else … so buckle in and figure things out!”

Two years after Ryder’s birth, Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, announced that their first child together was on the way. Their daughter, Mila, arrived in April 2020.

Floyd, for her part, got engaged to Zach Davis in April 2021. She and the realtor share son Ace, who was born one month after Davis’ proposal.

“She’s way more into it than I thought she would be,” the Teen Mom OG star exclusively told Us in January 2021 of Ryder’s big sister role. “She prays for the baby every night. She wakes up and talks to the baby. It’s really cute. I definitely didn’t think she would care … at such a young age. It’s been fun to experience it with her.”

Keep scrolling to follow Floyd and Wharton’s coparenting highs and lows.