Doing it for their daughter! Pregnant Cheyenne Floyd exclusively told Us Weekly how her and Cory Wharton‘s coparenting relationship has evolved over the years.

“It was overwhelming [at first],” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, said recently while promoting season 9 of the MTV show. “Present day, we have mastered how we coparent with each other and how to live separate lives but still have a life for [our 3-year-old daughter], Ryder, together.”

Both Wharton, 29, and Floyd’s boyfriend, Zach Davis, “understand their place in that situation,” the Los Angeles native went on to tell Us.

“Zach acknowledges that we choose to do things as a family for Ryder,” she explained. “Cory and Zach have their own relationship and have had their chats and everyone’s still alive. So I guess it’s good.”

The reality star added that she and the fellow Challenge alum don’t “hold grudges,” saying, “If there’s an issue, we talk about it and move on. So things from the past? Really not a problem.”

Floyd announced in December 2020 that she and Davis are expecting their first child together, and Wharton attended their sex reveal party later that same month with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. “They were definitely supportive through this process and excited for Zach,” the pregnant star told Us. “We were all so shocked, including them, that it’s a boy.”

Wharton and Selfridge, 26, welcomed a daughter of their own, Mila, 9 months, in April 2020. Ryder is “in love” with her younger sister “and just the idea of being a big sister,” Floyd gushed to Us. “Mila’s finally getting to the age where she’s, like, beginning to crawl, sit up and stuff. It’s becoming more fun for Ryder.”

In June 2019, the Are You the One? alum exclusively told Us that her parenting style differs from Wharton’s. “He’s really strict,” Floyd explained at the time. “I’m more like, ‘Come on. She’s tired, give her the pacifier.’ I don’t know, I do what Ryder wants. I’m her puppet. She gets everything out of me. He’s the enforcer. I’m not at all. She can have the world. I don’t care.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi