The Teen Mom OG cast has gained a new mini member! Cheyenne Floyd gave birth on Thursday, May 27.

In a Saturday, May 29, Instagram post, Floyd revealed her son Ace Terrell Davis was born weighing 7 lbs. and 2 oz. on Thursday at 11:25 p.m. “Life is complete, all praises to the most high,” the reality star captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

The reality star, 28, announced in December 2020 that she was expecting baby No. 2, her first with her boyfriend, Zach Davis.

“Coming soon 2021,” the Challenge alum captioned an Instagram video at the time. “We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life-changing in the best ways possible.”

The MTV personality went on to gush about her and Cory Wharton’s 3-year-old daughter’s response to the news, writing, “Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began.”

Ryder first became a big sister in April 2020 when Wharton, 29, and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, welcomed their daughter, Mila.

When it comes to coparenting, Floyd exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 that the Michigan native was “stricter” with Ryder.

“I’m more like, ‘Come on. She’s tired, give her the pacifier,’” she explained at the time. “I don’t know, I do what Ryder wants. I’m her puppet. She gets everything out of me. He’s the enforcer. I’m not at all. She can have the world. I don’t care.”

Floyd started dating Davis in 2018. They briefly split but confirmed in October 2020 that they had reunited.