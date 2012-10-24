Celebrity Baseball Fans

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
The famous trio watched the New York Yankees defeat the Boston Rex Sox 5-0 on August 8, 2009. (Hudson was dating Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez at the time.)
The famous trio watched the New York Yankees defeat the Boston Rex Sox 5-0 on August 8, 2009. (Hudson was dating Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez at the time.)
Welcome to In Motion
Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!
What's In Motion? Tell me more
How to Use In Motion
What's In Motion? Tell me more