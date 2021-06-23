Out to the ballgame! Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, spent a rare date night out at a San Diego Padres game on Tuesday, June 22.

McCary, 35, grew up in San Diego and is a “lifelong Padres fan,” according to the announcer at a September 2017 game where he threw the first pitch. On Tuesday, the Brigsby Bear director received more star treatment when he and Stone, 32, spent time with Mark Grant and Don Orsillo, the Padres’ TV analyst and TV play-by-play commentator, in their private booth.

“La La Land…Naaahhhh… More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress,” Grant wrote via Twitter, pairing his caption with a picture of him and the couple grinning at the camera.

Orsillo marked the occasion as well.

“Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself,” he wrote in a separate tweet.

The Oscar winner and the comedian — who were dressed appropriately for the event in matching Padres jerseys — recently welcomed their first child, 2-month-old Louise Jean.

According to a source, the duo’s relationship has blossomed following their baby girl’s March birth.

“Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected,” the insider told Us Weekly exclusively in April, noting that McCary is “hands-on and helping with their daughter.”

Us exclusively confirmed the Cruella actress’ pregnancy in January.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” a second source told Us at the time. “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

The La La Land star and the former SNL writer got engaged in December 2019. They reportedly tied the knot in September 2020.

While their relationship is notoriously private, they have exhibited their love for each other on previous date nights.

While at a December 2018 roller-skating party, the couple were “attached at the hip,” according to a separate source.

“They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along,” the eyewitness told Us at the time. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”