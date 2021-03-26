Emma Stone is a mom! The actress has given birth to her and Dave McCary’s first child, according to TMZ.

News broke on Thursday, March 25, that the couple welcomed their little one on March 13 in Los Angeles.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January that the Battle of the Sexes star, 32, was pregnant. “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” a source told Us at the time. “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

The Arizona native was spotted cradling her baby bump in a black top on a Los Angeles walk with a friend that same week.

The Oscar winner previously spoke to Jennifer Lawrence about her desire to start a family in an August 2018 Elle interview.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” Stone explained to the Hunger Games star, 30, at the time. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”

Turning 30 changed the Maniac alum’s mind, she added. “You’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young.’”

She and McCary, 35, started dating in 2017. The Saturday Night Live writer proposed to Stone two years later.

News broke in September 2020 that the pair had tied the knot after they were spotted wearing matching bands. Their nuptials made headlines four months after the Golden Globe winner sparked speculation by swapping her diamond ring for a gold one during an interview with Reese Witherspoon.

Before dating the California native, the Birdman star was in a relationship with her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield from 2010 to 2015.

The former couple still “care[d] about each other” after their split, the actor, 37, told Vanity Fair in 2016. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect,” Garfield gushed at the time. “I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other.”