A pandemic couldn’t stop them from solidifying their love! Emma Stone and her fiancé, Dave McCary, reportedly tied the knot, according to People.

The couple were initially set to exchange vows earlier this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials.

Stone, 31, prompted wedding speculation in May when she made a virtual appearance on Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine series. In addition to wearing a gold band on her left hand, she gave an interesting reply after her fellow guest, psychiatrist Dr. Harold Koplewicz, mentioned what it is like to “marry an anxious man.” She responded, “Thankfully, I didn’t do that.”

Earlier this month, the twosome were spotted wearing gold wedding bands while out for a walk in Los Angeles.

Stone and McCary, 35, announced their engagement in December 2019. The former Saturday Night Live writer shared the happy news by posting an Instagram photo of himself and the Oscar winner showing off her engagement ring. He captioned the shot with a simple pink heart emoji.

The couple celebrated their relationship milestone with Amy Schumer, her husband, Chris Fischer, and more friends in New York City in December 2019. “These people love Times Square year round,” the Trainwreck star, 39, wrote of the group pic, in which the newly engaged pair beamed.

Stone and McCary were first linked in June 2017. Their romance was confirmed by Page Six in October 2017.

The Easy A star and the director have kept their relationship relatively private for three years. However, a few instances of PDA cropped up during their outings together.

The duo were “attached at the hip” while attending a roller-skating party in Los Angeles in December 2018, according to a source. “They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

McCary and the Crazy, Stupid, Love actress were just as flirty while sharing a table with her pal Taylor Swift and the 30-year-old singer’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2019. “Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate, which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe,” an onlooker revealed. “It seemed like a very fun and light-hearted date night.”

Stone previously dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield on and off from 2011 to 2015. The exes have remained friends since their split.