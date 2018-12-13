They’re in la-la land! Emma Stone and her boyfriend, Dave McCary, cozied up at a roller-skating holiday party that she threw with Haim at World on Wheels in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 12.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Oscar winner, 30, and the filmmaker, 33, were “attached at the hip” while showing PDA at the fun-filled bash.

“They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along,” the onlooker says. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

Stone was “smiling and giddy” while gazing into McCary’s eyes, the eyewitness tells Us. “After, they faced the stage with Emma’s back pressed against him, and his arms were wrapped around her.”

Earlier in the night, the Maniac star skated with one of her gal pals “with her arms flailing around” and “living her best life” to K.C. and the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes” and The Emotions’ “Best of My Love,” according to the onlooker. She rocked a black jumper and sipped a Casamigos margarita.

Stone later leaned against her beau in a corner and sang to him. “She whispered in his ear and rubbed his back,” the eyewitness tells Us. “They looked super close.”

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, actor Luke Grimes and Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath were among the other guests who attended the ‘70s disco-themed celebration.

The Easy A actress started dating the Saturday Night Live segment director in mid-2017. She previously dated Andrew Garfield for four years until their split in 2015.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!