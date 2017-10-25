New boyfriend alert! Emma Stone is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director, Dave McCary. Page Six is reporting that the filmmaker and the La La Land star have been dating for months after they were seen together as far back as June.

Stone, 28, recently returned to the live sketch comedy show as a surprise guest for the season premiere in September, when her Crazy, Stupid, Love costar Ryan Gosling hosted the show. E! News reported that the actress even attended the SNL after party that night. Prior to that, the Aloha star hosted an episode of the NBC show back in December 2016.

Aside from his work on the comedy show, McCary, 32, also directed the 2017 movie Brigsby Bear, starring some SNL stars, including his longtime friend and collaborator Kyle Mooney, as well as Andy Samberg. Stone attended the film’s Hollywood premiere back in June, and a video surfaced of the director and the actress leaving together, sparking rumors that they were a couple.

Prior to this rumored romance, Stone dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield after meeting on the set of the 2012 movie. The pair were together for four years before going their separate ways. In October 2015, Us Weekly confirmed that the Hacksaw Ridge actor and the Oscar-winning actress had split up for good after taking a break in April of that year.

“They still have a lot of love for one another, and they are on good terms with each other and remain close,” an insider told Us at the time. “It just wasn’t working.”

