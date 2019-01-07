What a date night! Emma Stone invited boyfriend Dave McCary to join her at Fox’s Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton hotel, directly following the awards on Sunday, January 6. Stone, 30, was nominated for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in The Favourite; while she didn’t win, she made the night one to remember!

During the Fox party, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn joined the couple’s table, where they were seated with Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig. “Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It seemed like a very fun and light hearted date night.”

The Oscar winner began dating the Saturday Night Live segment producer, 33, in October 2017. While the pair typically keep their relationship private, they were spotted showing PDA on December 12 at the roller-skating holiday party she threw with Haim.

“They are smitten and were attached at the hip,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively following the event. “She’s smiling and giddy [with him]!”

The La La Land star, who previously dated Andrew Garfield for four years until 2015, also made headlines at the beginning of the Golden Globes. During her monologue, cohost Sandra Oh gave a shout-out to Crazy Rich Asians as “the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.”

With that, Stone yelled, “I’m sorry,” from the audience. The actress portrayed Allison Ng, the lead character who’s supposed to be of Hawaiian and Chinese heritage, in 2015’s Aloha.

