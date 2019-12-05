



She said, yes! Emma Stone and boyfriend Dave McCary are engaged!

The newly-engaged couple announced their big news on Wednesday, December 4, on Instagram. McCary, 34, posted a picture of himself and his new fiancée with a pink heart emoji as the caption.

In the photo, you can see the La La Land actress, 31, front and center, showing off her ring as the pair smile from ear to ear.

The Arizona native and the former Saturday Night Live writer and segment director were first linked together in June 2017 after being seen together numerous times. By October 2017, reports of their romance began to surface.

Stone and her beau were spotted cozying up to one another in December 2018 at her roller-skating party that she threw with Haim in Los Angeles. At the time, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the two were “attached at the hip” and showing PDA.

“They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along,” the eyewitness said. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

A few weeks later, the lovebirds attended the Fox Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6. The duo shared a table with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn and couldn’t keep their eyes off one another.

“Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate, which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe,” an eyewitness told Us. “It seemed like a very fun and light-hearted date night.”

The pair also attended the 2019 SAG Awards together where they were seen laughing throughout the show and enjoying each other’s company.

Stone previously dated Andrew Garfield for four years, splitting in 2015.