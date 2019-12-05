Emma Stone’s Fiance Dave McCary: 5 Things to Know About the ‘SNL’ Writer





Soon-to-be Mrs. McCary! Emma Stone and former Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary are engaged after two years together.

McCary, 34, announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4, with a photo of himself and the Oscar winner, 31, showing off her engagement ring. He captioned the post with the two-hearts emoji.

The notoriously private couple have been an item since mid-2017. They first met in late 2016 when Stone hosted SNL and starred in a sketch that McCary directed. Their romance heated up over the past year as they started stepping out with each other more and more.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2018 that the pair were “attached at the hip” during the actress’ roller-skating holiday party in Los Angeles. “At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed,” the onlooker said at the time. “They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

In honor of their engagement news, here are five things to know about McCary.

1. He Is Best Friends With Kyle Mooney

McCary and Mooney, 35, have been friends since they were children in San Diego. They bonded over trading baseball cards in the sixth grade.

“This might be a stretch for a metaphor, but it’s like how twins supposedly have their own language; I think that’s what (McCary) and I have,” Mooney told the Chicago Tribune in 2017. “We’ve worked together and hung out so often, we can just give each other looks.”

2. He and Mooney Joined SNL Together

The pals became employed by the NBC variety show in 2013 along with Beck Bennett, who cofounded the comedy group Good Neighbor with them in six years prior.

3. He Is an Emmy Nominee

McCary has been nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series at the Emmy Awards three times: in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

4. He Is College Educated

McCary attended the University of Southern California with Mooney, Bennett, 35, and fellow Good Neighbor member Nick Rutherford.

5. He Has Directed a Movie Too

McCary made his feature directorial debut with the 2017 comedy-drama Brigsby Bear starring Mooney, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill and Andy Samberg. Stone attended the movie’s premiere.