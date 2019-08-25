Move over, Glenn Close. The first photo of Emma Stone as a punk rock Cruella de Vil in Disney’s new 101 Dalmatians remake, Cruella, had fans speaking out on Twitter on Saturday, August 24.

Walt Disney Studios shared a pic of the Oscar winner, 30, with the dog-hating villain’s trademark two-toned hair and a black dress as she held onto three spotted dogs.

The role, which originated in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, was previously played on the big screen by Close in a 1996 live-action film and 2000 sequel.

Teasing the image at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, president of production Sean Bailey posed the question, “How did she get that way, and how did she get so cruel?”

Stone, who spoke to the crowd via a videotaped message from the first day of production in London, said that the film will take place in punk-era London in the 1970s. She then stormed off after yelling at a cute dog.

The La La Land actress’ appearance, which looks like a cross between Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, was created by Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beaven, who won an Academy Award in 2015 for Mad Max: Fury Road.

Stone’s soon-to-be iconic look had some fans excited about the new movie.

“This is finally a remake that I don’t think will flop,” wrote one. “Give Emma Stone her awards already,” tweeted another. “Emma Stone’s #Cruella can step on my neck and I will thank her for the opportunity,” another fan commented.

Others were skeptical.

“To people blown away by this photo of Emma Stone as Cruella devil: You know Helena Bonham Carter is real, right?” wrote one commenter.

Cruella, which also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, is set for release May 28, 2021.

