A big night out! Emma Stone and her boyfriend, Dave McCary, couldn’t stop giggling together during a rare public outing at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, August 27.

The 30-year-old actress — who was nominated for two awards for her roles in The Favourite and Maniac — stunned in a sparkly gold top with a large shoulder bow and wide-legged pants. Her director beau, 33, meanwhile looked dapper in a black tux and bow tie.

Cameras panned to the duo, who began dating in mid-2017, looking happy as can be as they laughed at host Megan Mullally’s jokes and reacted in-sync to some of the night’s biggest winners.

It’s not the first time the pair have stepped out together this awards season. Earlier this month, Stone and McCary enjoyed a night out at Fox’s Golden Globes afterparty at The Beverly Hilton hotel. “Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate, which seemed to make Taylor [Swift] more comfortable doing the same with Joe [Alwyn],” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “It seemed like a very fun and light-hearted date night.”

The La La Land actress and the Saturday Night Live segment producer also stepped out for a date night at World on Wheels in Los Angeles for a holiday skating party thrown by Stone and Haim in December 2018. An onlooker told Us Weekly at the time that the pair packed on the PDA and were “attached at the hip.”

The insider added: “They stood right next to the stage in their skates for all of Haim’s set, dancing together and singing along. At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed. They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

Stone appeared smitten at the time, with the onlooker telling Us she was “smiling and giddy” all night. Prior to her relationship with McCary, Stone dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield for four years before splitting in 2015.

