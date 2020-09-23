Emma Stone Prompts More Wedding Speculation, Wears Matching Rings With Dave McCary

Emma Stone sparked more speculation that she’d secretly tied the knot with fiancé Dave McCary when the couple stepped out wearing matching gold bands earlier this month.

The La La Land actress, 31, wore overalls, a white cap and a face mask as she walked with the Saturday Night Live director in L.A. McCary, who wore a T-shirt and black pants, and they both had rings on their left hands.

Stone and her longtime boyfriend announced their engagement in December 2019, with McCary sharing a picture of himself and his smiling bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring on Instagram.

The Arizona Native and the comedian were first linked in June 2017 after being seen together numerous times. In January 2019, they were spotted sharing a table with Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn at a Golden Globes afterparty.

“Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate, which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “It seemed like a very fun and light-hearted date night.”

The New York Post‘s Page Six reported earlier this year that pair planned to tie the knot in Los Angeles in March but the coronavirus pandemic put their plans on hold.

There was speculation in May this year that the pair had secretly wed after the Aloha actress sparked marriage speculation during her virtual appearance on Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine series. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Stone had swapped her engagement ring for a simple gold band.

The Easy A star added to the speculation when fellow guest Dr. Harold Koplewicz talked about how anxiety can impact a marriage.

“If you marry an anxious man, you’re going to have to know me the rest of my life,” the psychiatrist joked, while Stone responded, “Thankfully, I didn’t do that.”

While the Oscar winner’s rep has previously not commented on the speculation, the Zombieland star could be focused on taking an even bigger step in her relationship with McCary. Stone said in an interview with her pal Jennifer Lawrence for Elle in 2018 that her view of marriage and babies has evolved.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she said. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”