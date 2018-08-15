As Emma Stone nears her ‘30s, she’s begun thinking about marriage and starting a family.

The Oscar winner, 29, dished on her dreams for her future while covering Elle’s September issue.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she told interviewer and best friend Jennifer Lawrence. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”

Stone noted that her change of heart came with age “It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young,’” she explained.

Although the La La Land star has kept her love life out of the spotlight, her revelation comes 10 months after Page Six reported that she is dating Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary.

Before starting a relationship with McCary, 32, Stone dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield for four years before splitting in October 2015.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each other and remain close,” a source told Us at the time. “It just wasn’t working.”

Garfield, 34, commented on the split during an interview with Vanity Fair in January 2017. “We care about each other so much and that’s a given, that’s kind of an unconditional thing,” he told the publication’s “Little Gold Men” podcast at the time. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

