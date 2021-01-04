Emma Stone has a bun in the oven! The actress is pregnant with her and Dave McCary’s first child, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.



“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source tells Us. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

In photos obtained by the DailyMail, Stone was spotted cradling her growing baby bump on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on December 30. She sported all black and a white mask during the outing.

The La La Land star, 31, started dating the Saturday Night Live writer and segment director, 35, in October 2017. The couple got engaged two years later.

McCary announced the news with an Instagram selfie in December 2019. In the social media upload, the Oscar winner grinned showing off her engagement ring.

The couple sparked speculation in May that they had tied the knot when the Arizona native swapped her diamond out for a gold band during an appearance on Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine series. Four months later, she and McCary were spotted out in L.A. both wearing matching bands. They reportedly tied the knot in September.

In August 2018, Stone spoke to Elle about her and the California native’s future family plans. “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the Golden Globe winner told Jennifer Lawrence at the time. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’”

The Battle of the Sexes star explained that she changed her mind because of her age, noting, “It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young.’”

Before her relationship with McCary, Stone dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Adam Garfield. The former couple were together from 2010 to 2015.

The actor, 37, told Vanity Fair in 2016 that he and his ex-girlfriend still “care[d] about each other.” The Los Angeles native explained, “That’s given, that’s kind of an unconditional thing. There’s so much love between us and so much respect. I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”