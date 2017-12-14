When Emma Stone won the 2017 Oscar for Best Actress in La La Land, one of her biggest supporters was ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

“It’s beautiful to see someone you love being acknowledged like that,” the actor, 34, told Evening Standard magazine in an interview published on on Thursday, December 14. “I was so pleased for her.”

Despite their split in 2015 after four years of dating, Garfield still often gushes over his former love. “We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Garfield said on Vanity Fair’s “Little Gold Men” podcast in January. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”

Earlier this year, the duo reunited at the 17th annual AFI Awards luncheon in Beverly Hills, where, according to an eyewitness, Garfield “introduced her to everyone at his table and she was very friendly to all, shaking everyone’s hands.”

The Hacksaw Ridge actor is still so fond of Stone, in fact, that he revealed in December 2016 that she would be his pick to be trapped on a desert island with. “Emma Stone. I love Emma,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s all right. She can come.”

It seems Stone shares the same sentiments. In October 2016, the actress opened up about her ex in Vogue. “[Andrew is] someone I still love very much,” she said before joking, “I’m really glad you’re sitting down so I can tell you.”

