Meant to be! Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary kept their romance relatively under wraps before welcoming their first child in March 2021.

The Golden Globe winner previously dated Andrew Garfield, with whom she appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel. The costars were together for four years until Us Weekly confirmed in October 2015 that they had called it quits.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close,” a source said of the exes at the time. “It just wasn’t working.”

The next year, Stone hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time. At that point, McCary had been working behind-the-scenes at the NBC sketch comedy series for three seasons, having joined as a segment producer in 2013 alongside buddies Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett. The California native directed the Maniac actress in a digital short titled “Wells for Boys.”

Sparks seemingly flew between the two, but it wasn’t until October 2017 that their relationship was confirmed. Four months earlier, they were spotted leaving the premiere of Brigsby Bear, a comedy-drama directed by McCary and produced by Andy Samberg‘s The Lonely Island.

As their connection grew stronger, they continued to keep things private. In December 2018, the La La Land star and McCary got cozy at her roller-skating holiday party. According to an onlooker, they were “smiling and giddy” and “attached at the hip” all night. “She whispered in his ear and rubbed his back,” the eyewitness told Us at the time. “They looked super close.”

By the following December, the pair were engaged. Us broke the news in January 2021 that Stone was pregnant, several months after the couple quietly tied the knot.

“Emma is so excited to be a mom and excited to experience motherhood for the first time,” a source exclusively revealed shortly before Stone gave birth in March 2021. “She has been waiting for this new chapter for a long time and feels like she is very well prepared. She has been prepping for the baby these last few months. … She wanted to keep things as low-key and sacred as possible for everyone involved.”

Throughout her pregnancy, McCary gave his wife “all his energy and love.” The insider added, “He caters to her left and right and treats her like a true queen, which she deserves. Aside from her husband, she has so much support from so many people in her life. She truly feels blessed. Those close to her feel like she’s going to be a great mom.”

