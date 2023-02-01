Swish! Emma Stone and Dave McCary had a rare public date night at the New York Knicks game.

The La La Land actress, 34, and the Saturday Night Live producer, 37, sat side-by-side inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, January 31, where they watched the Knicks take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The married couple — who quietly wed in 2020 — sat courtside as they cheered on the New York-based team, who ultimately lost 123-129. Stone, for her part, wore an oversized white jacket and black trousers, while McCary opted for a gray sweater.

The Help star and the writer have kept their romance relatively low-key after initially meeting during Stone’s third stint as an SNL host in December 2016. Three years later, the twosome got engaged and they went on to secretly wed in 2020.

“I got married. Our families know. Some of them were there when it happened, but I won’t say anything more about this,” the Easy A star told the Mock Diaries in a September 2020 interview.

Stone and the comedian have since kept quiet about their relationship, save for a few public outings. Amid their private romance, they remained eager to expand their family.

“I feel pretty good about starting my own pack. Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020, referring to her animated movie. “They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”

Us Weekly later broke the news in January 2021 that the Amazing Spider-Man actress was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed daughter Louise the following March.

“Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected,” a source exclusively told Us in April 2021, noting that McCary is “hands-on and helping with their daughter.”

The Cruella star has since offered rare glimpses into her home life since becoming a parent.

“It’s very, very exciting. I feel lucky with what lockdown has been but it has been an insane year,” Stone gushed during a May 2021 interview on the U.K.’s Lorraine.

In addition to raising their little one, Stone and McCary have frequently shown off their sports fandom. They attended a Mets-Padres baseball game in October 2022. When the couple showed up in their Padres merch, they were promptly booed by New York Mets fans in the stadium.

Scroll below to see photos from the pair’s sporty night out: