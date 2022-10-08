Unbothered! Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary wanted to enjoy their date night at the Mets-Padres game — but fans had a different plan.

The LaLa Land star, 33, and McCary, 37, were spotted at Citi Field in New York City on Friday, October 6, for game 1 of the Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

The pair adorably showed up to the event looking casual but cute in matching classic Padres bomber jackets, with the comedian even wearing a white Padres cap to match. Mets fans, however, didn’t take too kindly to the couple’s wardrobe choice and booed Stone and McCary when they appeared on the Jumbotron.

The twosome — who had the last laugh when the Padres beat the Mets 7-1 — took the criticism in jest, showing off the San Diego labels like badges of honor and raising their glasses for a toast before giving the camera a shrug and a smile.

Following the game, Padres CEO Erik Greupner took to social media to make sure the Easy A actress and California native knew that they were always welcome on the west coast.

“Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark,” the businessman tweeted. “Big fans of these fans. Hi Dave and Emma!” the official San Diego Padres account added alongside photos of the lovebirds at the game.

Stone and McCary first met after the Oscar winner hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time in 2016 — while the writer was working behind the scenes of the sketch comedy as a segment producer.

The pair initially sparked romance speculation after the Good Neighbor alum directed the Maniac actress in a digital short titled “Wells for Boys,” but the two didn’t confirm they were dating until October 2017. By the following December, Stone and her beau were engaged and Us Weekly confirmed the Cruella star was pregnant one month later.

In 2020, the twosome quietly tied the knot.

“Emma is so excited to be a mom and excited to experience motherhood for the first time,” a source exclusively told Us shortly before Stone gave birth to daughter Jean in March 2021. “She has been waiting for this new chapter for a long time and feels like she is very well prepared. She has been prepping for the baby these last few months. … She wanted to keep things as low-key and sacred as possible for everyone involved.”

Throughout her pregnancy, McCary gave his wife “all his energy and love,” the insider said at the time, adding, “He caters to her left and right and treats her like a true queen which she deserves. Aside from her husband, she has so much support from so many people in her life. She truly feels blessed. Those close to her feel like she’s going to be a great mom.”

While the Stone and McCary have notoriously kept their relationship low-key, they are seemingly happy to be spotted cheering on their favorite baseball team. Last year, the couple posed together at the Dodgers-Padres game alongside TV analyst Mark Grant and announcer Don Orsillo.