Ready for the mom life! Emma Stone hinted that she’s interested in starting a family with her husband, Dave McCary, after the pair reportedly got married earlier this year.

The actress, 31, opened up about motherhood during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, November 4, while promoting her upcoming appearance in the film Croods: A New Age.

“I feel pretty good about starting my own pack,” Stone said. “Although I don’t think that my pack would be quite as physically capable as the Croods are. They’re pretty rough and tumble and I don’t know if my pack would be as rough and tumble.”

Stone and McCary, 35, reportedly tied the knot earlier this year. The Easy A actress sparked wedding speculation in May when she appeared on Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine series wearing a gold band on her left hand. When fellow guest psychiatrist Dr. Harold Koplewicz mentioned what it is like to “marry an anxious man,” Stone replied, “Thankfully, I didn’t do that.”

The couple — who were first linked in June 2017 — announced their engagement in December 2019. The former Saturday Night Live writer posted an Instagram photo of himself and Stone showing off her engagement ring. McCary simply captioned the picture with a pink heart emoji.

Stone revealed during an Elle interview with Jennifer Lawrence in September 2018 that her aspirations have changed as she’s gotten older.

“My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive,” she said at the time. “It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, now what do I actively want as an adult?”

The La La Land star added that she never wanted to be a wife and mother when she was younger, but her frame of mind shifted with time.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” Stone said. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'”