Future mom! Emma Stone is in the final stretch of her pregnancy and “can’t wait” to welcome her and husband Dave McCary’s first child, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Emma is so excited to be a mom and excited to experience motherhood for the first time!” the source tells Us of the actress, 32. “She has been waiting for this new chapter for a long time and feels like she is very well prepared. She has been prepping for the baby these last few months.”

Not only has the Arizona native stayed out of the spotlight in order to keep her family “mentally, physically [and] emotionally” healthy, but she also did so to keep the experience “intimate.” The insider explains, “She wanted to keep things as low-key and sacred as possible for everyone involved.”

While the Oscar winner awaits her little one, McCary is giving her “all his energy and love,” the source says. “He caters to her left and right and treats her like a true queen, which she deserves. Aside from her husband, she has so much support from so many people in her life. She truly feels blessed. Those close to her feel like she’s going to be a great mom.”

Us exclusively confirmed last month that Stone is expecting her first child. “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” a source told Us in January. “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

In August 2018, the Easy A star told Jennifer Lawrence that her “perspective about kids changed” as she got older.

“I never babysat or anything,” the Golden Globe winner explained at the time. “As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’ It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young.’”

She and the Saturday Night Live writer started dating in 2017, and McCary proposed in 2019. The notoriously private couple secretly tied knot last year.

With reporting by Diana Cooper