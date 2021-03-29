Girl mom! Emma Stone and Dave McCary have welcomed their first child, a daughter, according to People.

News broke on Thursday, March 25, that the couple’s little one had arrived. Their arrival came two months after Us Weekly confirmed the actress’ pregnancy.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

The Oscar winner debuted her baby bump at the time while out and about in Los Angeles. She wore a black outfit and white mask on a walk.

The Arizona native told Jennifer Lawrence in an August 2018 Elle interview that her “perspective about [having] kids [had] changed.”

The Battle of the Sexes star explained at the time: “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’ It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young.’”

She and McCary, 35, started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement two years later. Stone snapped a smiling Instagram selfie at the time, showing off her sparkler.

In May 2020, the pair sparked speculation that they had tied the knot when Stone rocked a gold band instead of her diamond ring while speaking to Reese Witherspoon. She and the Saturday Night Live writer were spotted wearing matching bands four months later. The couple reportedly tied the knot in September 2020.

The Golden Globe winner previously dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield from 2010 to 2015.

The actor, 37, called their relationship an “unconditional thing” following their split. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect,” the Los Angeles native explained to Vanity Fair in 2016. “I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”