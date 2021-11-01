‘The Challenge’ Stars Who Found Out They Were Pregnant During the Show

A challenge within a Challenge. Many MTV competitors have opened up about their time on The Challenge — some of whom found out they were pregnant following the show’s end.

Following her elimination from Spies, Lies and Allies in 2021, Bettina Buchanan shared via Instagram that she found out she was pregnant.

“I have worked abroad on various projects for about six years now, but one of the last times was a little different,” the Paradise Hotel Sweden alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “I was much more sensitive than I ever used to be. I am an elite athlete and a trained PT and am usually quite strong — but despite the fact that I trained, I became weaker and slower, and gained weight, with each passing week. When I went home, I felt it was time. Call me crazy but I’m always sure if I have to go home all of a sudden it’s for a reason. Then I know that an opportunity or task awaits me at home. I was right this time too.”

She noted that she was 15 weeks pregnant when she got home and decided to get an abortion. Since the Ex on the Beach alum lives in Sweden where abortions are legal until 18 weeks, she was able to make the choice.

“I know that it is absolutely not legal everywhere. I also know that many do not dare to have an abortion due to patriarchy,” she wrote. “But I want you to know that it’s OK to have an abortion.”

However, she wasn’t the first competitor to learn she was expecting while on the MTV series. Natalie Anderson suddenly exited season 36 of The Challenge in 2020, later sharing with Us Weekly that she had found out she was pregnant while filming. She then alerted production and took a pregnancy test.

“I’m this different person when I’m on these shows — like, there’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from getting what I want or trying to get what I want. So it was like this weird wave of happiness, shock, surprise, disappointment. I didn’t even process what I was actually feeling,” the New Jersey native told Us exclusively in January 2021. “I was just like, ‘How am I pregnant? I want to win this money!’ I love my boyfriend [Devin Perez], but he’s not here. It was just the most awkward way to find out you’re pregnant, because it could have been an amazing feeling, but I didn’t have the opportunity to feel like that because I was just so confused and torn about having to leave the game, but also was super excited and happy.”

Unfortunately, upon leaving the show and returning home, the Survivor vet suffered a pregnancy loss. “It was really difficult because I had just kind of come to peace with leaving the game and saying goodbye to the competition of the challenge, which I love, came back home and changed my mindset into this new journey,” she continued. “And that was then taken away from me. It was hard for me.”

Scroll down for more Challenge stars who found out they were expecting while on the show: