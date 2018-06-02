He’s off the market! The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann is married to his longtime love, Amanda Hornick. The pair tied the knot on Friday, June 1, and the MTV personality was surrounded by his costars and Real World roommates to celebrate his big day.

Bergmann, 33, was introduced to the MTV world when he appeared on the Real World: Austin in 2005. His roommates from that season — including Lacey Buehler, Rachel Moyal, Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Stolp, as well as MTV personality Devin Walker — were all in attendance at the wedding. They all posed for a photo with the bride and groom and it was shared on The Challenge Instagram page, with the caption: “Congrats, @westonbergmann! 😍💍.”

Buehler shared another photo from the wedding on Instagram, and captioned it: “These people make me so happy 💛.”

Johanna Botta, who was also part of the Austin season and is Bergmann’s ex, commented on the photo sending her love. “Is this his wedding?? Congrats to Wes!” Botta wrote. Buehler responded and revealed that Clark had been the marriage officiant during the ceremony.

“My favorite part of the wedding was the vows,” the newlywed told MTV News about his big day. “They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.”

He also said that his honeymoon plans are to “go on the next Challenge and f—ck some people up.”

The Challenge star proposed to Hornick in September 2016 at a Royals baseball game. Bergmann dated Botta for three years and appeared on several shows together before the pair called it quits in 2008.

