Kaley Cuoco’s ex-husband Karl Cook is ready to tie the knot — popping the question to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Drazan.

“No jokes or witty comments just deep happiness and love,” Cook, 32, captioned a selfie with his fiancée flashing her engagement ring on Monday, June 19. “I love you so much @mackenziedrazan. I am so sorry you have chosen to spend a lot more time with me.”

The equestrian’s engagement news comes one year after he and Cuoco, 37, finalized their divorce in June 2022 following four years of marriage. The former couple were first linked months after The Big Bang Theory actress split from her first husband, Ryan Sweeting, in September 2015.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Cuoco exclusively told Us Weekly of her and Cook’s relationship in September 2017. “I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him.”

Later that year, Cook surprised the Flight Attendant actress for her 32nd birthday by asking her to marry him. “We’re engaged,” Cuoco said in a since-deleted Instagram video, which she captioned, “Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!”

The pair tied the knot in July 2018 surrounded by family and friends, including Cuoco’s Big Bang Theory costars Mayim Bialik, Wil Wheaton and Johnny Galecki.

One year they finally moved in together, Cuoco and Cook announced that they were separating after three years of marriage. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the two said in a joint statement to Us in September 2021. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Cuoco filed for divorce later that month, listing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split in court documents obtained by Us at the time. A source also revealed that the pair had an “ironclad prenup in place” to protect the Harley Quinn actress’ “assets,” listed in legal docs as “earnings and accumulations before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of separation.”

The exes each moved on with their current partners in 2022. Cuoco began dating Tom Pelphrey in May of that year, while Cook posted his first Instagram picture with Drazan that September.

Cuoco and the Ozark alum, 40, announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Matilda, on March 30. After becoming parents, a second source exclusively told Us that the duo “aren’t in a hurry to tie the knot.”

The insider continued: “They’re committed to each other and to their family and that’s enough for them right now. Kaley doesn’t want to be married again, but Tom is so kind and supportive, friends think they could end up getting engaged and having a very small wedding, but not anytime soon.”