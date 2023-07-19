Their first baby! Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have shared glimpses of their sweetest moments with their daughter, Matilda, following her March 2023 arrival.

The couple originally announced that they were expecting a child together in October 2022. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Cuoco wrote alongside several Instagram photos of her and Pelphrey celebrating the big news.

The Ozark alum commented on the post, writing, “And it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey’s exciting milestone came five months after they went public with their romance.

“Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe,” Pelphrey captioned several Instagram pics with Cuoco in May 2022. “It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it.”

The following month, the Big Bang Theory alum finalized her divorce from Karl Cook. (After three years of marriage, the California native and Cook announced their split in September 2021.)

Ahead of the 8 Simple Rules star’s daughter’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cuoco was looking forward to her future with Pelphrey. “She knew she wanted to be with this guy and he’s said from the get-go that it’s the real deal and he’s head over heels in love with Kaley and happy to give it everything he’s got,” the insider said in October 2022.

The duo announced in April 2023 that they were officially a family of three.

“3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” the Meet Cute star captioned an Instagram post, which included many photos from her child’s first days. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗.”

The New Jersey native reflected on the big life change as well, writing via Instagram, “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey🤍3/30. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️.”

Scroll down for photos of Cuoco and Pelphrey with their bundle of joy: